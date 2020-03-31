Polls open in Artsakh’s presidential, parliamentary elections
March 31, 2020 - 09:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Polls opened across Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) at 8:00am sharp as residents are electing a new President and members of Parliament.
As many as 14 candidates – among them Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, presidential spokesman Davit Babayan, ex-First Minister Arayik Harutyunyan, former lawmaker Vitaly Balasanyan – are running for President in the country with a population of roughly 150,000 people.
Outgoing President Bako Sahakyan, who has been at the helm of the country since 2007, is not seeking a fourth term.
Representatives of 12 parties and blocs, meanwhile, are running for seats in the National Assembly. In total, 103,506 people are eligible to vote in Artsakh, according to the Central Election Committee. In a constitutional referendum held in 2017, citizens of Artsakh voted in favor of transforming the country into a presidential system. Elected for a five-year term, the President has significant power, controlling the executive branch, representing the country abroad and appointing the ministers. The president is also the commander-in-chief of the Artsakh Defense Army.
Lawmakers, too, are elected for a five-year term through a proportional electoral system. The National Assembly is composed of between 27 and 33 MPs.
Top stories
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Pashinyan said the Armenians used to live in Baku for centuries, "giving the city a genuine trait of multiculturalism."
Putin said Russia appreciates relations with Armenia, which are based on friendshop and mutual respect.
Partner news
Latest news
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33 Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
Armenia prevents sabotage attempt by Azerbaijan The Defense Ministry said the Armenian side will take retaliatory measures to stabilize the situation on the border.
Armenian school-age child wounded in Azerbaijani shooting The incident happened in a border village in the province of Tavush, the child was immediately hospitalized.
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from March 30 In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase to date with 302 new cases․