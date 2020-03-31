Armenia's confirmed coronavirus cases rise above 530
March 31, 2020 - 13:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 50 to reach 532 on Tuesday, March 31 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan has said that 60,000 test kits and 100 respiratory devices, as well as masks and protective gear will reach Armenia soon.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
So far, 30 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in the country.
