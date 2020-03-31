Armenia could start producing coronavirus test kits

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government and one of Armenia’s scientific institutes are working to understand whether it’s possible to launch a production of coronavirus test kits in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said Tuesday, March 31.

If the sides manage to find common ground, Avinyan said, authorities will also support the institute with raw materials.

“We are currently trying to understand whether it’s possible to acquire special equipment that will allow for an automated production of test kits,” Avinyan said.

“For the first stage, production of 100,000 kits is planned if we are able to provide all the conditions.”

Also Tuesday, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said that 60,000 test kits and 100 respiratory devices, as well as masks and protective gear will reach Armenia soon.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 532 on Tuesday, March 31. A total of 31 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while three have died.