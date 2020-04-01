Armenia coronavirus cases climb above 570 overall

Armenia coronavirus cases climb above 570 overall
April 1, 2020 - 11:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 571 on Wednesday, April 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

2704 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 30 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.

 Top stories
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20Wizz Air starting Yerevan-Vienna flights from March 20
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
Žižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paperŽižek: Why people are panic buying toilet paper
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia quake in focus of new study on PTSD early treatment benefits
It's been 16 years since murder of Armenian officer by Azeri lieutenant
Armenia PM holds consultations over recent deaths in Armenian army
Lawmakers, Chief of General Staff to meet behind closed doors Feb. 18
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Artsakh presidential election to go to second round First Minister Arayik Harutyunyan will face Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan in the runoff on April 14.
Facebook tool lets neighbors help each other during pandemic People can volunteer to pick up groceries, ask someone to run an errand or donate to fundraisers.
Coronavirus: U.S. death toll tops 4,000; Germany cases hit 71,808 The total number of infections has reached 189,600 nationwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University statistics.
Newborn baby named 'Lockdown' in India The parents said the lockdown is in national interest and so they decided to name the child as Lockdown.