Armenia coronavirus cases climb above 570 overall
April 1, 2020 - 11:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 571 on Wednesday, April 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
2704 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 30 people have recovered, three have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of 16 nations from entering the country.
