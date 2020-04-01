Coronavirus: U.S. death toll tops 4,000; Germany cases hit 71,808
April 1, 2020 - 11:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 4,080 — double the number from three days prior, the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland reported.
The total number of infections has reached 189,600 nationwide, according to the same statistics. Experts have predicted that up to 240,000 individuals in the U.S. could die as a result of the outbreak, Deutsche Welle says.
Germany now has 71,808 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University. This makes it the country with the fifth-highest level of infection in the world, although this has been partly attributed to the widespread testing being carried out in the country. The university data also shows a total of 775 deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Meanwhile, Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), put the death toll in the country at 732 as of early Wednesday and the total number of infection cases at 67,366. The RKI sometimes has a slight time lag in updating its data because it collates figures submitted by regional and local authorities.
The agency's data showed infections had increased by 5,453 compared with the previous day, while the death toll had experienced a sharp rise of 149.
Over 850,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42,000 deaths.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
The company got its first break with a contract to build code-making machines for U.S. troops during World War II.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said all direct flights to China from Russia would be halted.
The study new found that ocean temperatures in the last decade have been the warmest on record.
Partner news
Latest news
Artsakh presidential election to go to second round First Minister Arayik Harutyunyan will face Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan in the runoff on April 14.
Facebook tool lets neighbors help each other during pandemic People can volunteer to pick up groceries, ask someone to run an errand or donate to fundraisers.
Armenia coronavirus cases climb above 570 overall The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 571 on April 1 morning.
Armenia suspends public transport to combat coronavirus outbreak The movement of people between provinces, as well as between Yerevan and the provinces is restricted.