Coronavirus: U.S. death toll tops 4,000; Germany cases hit 71,808

PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll in the United States from the novel coronavirus pandemic has reached 4,080 — double the number from three days prior, the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland reported.

The total number of infections has reached 189,600 nationwide, according to the same statistics. Experts have predicted that up to 240,000 individuals in the U.S. could die as a result of the outbreak, Deutsche Welle says.

Germany now has 71,808 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection, according to the Johns Hopkins University. This makes it the country with the fifth-highest level of infection in the world, although this has been partly attributed to the widespread testing being carried out in the country. The university data also shows a total of 775 deaths as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), put the death toll in the country at 732 as of early Wednesday and the total number of infection cases at 67,366. The RKI sometimes has a slight time lag in updating its data because it collates figures submitted by regional and local authorities.

The agency's data showed infections had increased by 5,453 compared with the previous day, while the death toll had experienced a sharp rise of 149.

Over 850,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 42,000 deaths.