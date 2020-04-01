Artsakh presidential election to go to second round

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh’s (Nagorno Karabakh) presidential election will go to a second-round runoff, the country’s Central Election Committee said Wednesday, April 1.

Voter turnout stood at 73.5% general elections which was residents taking to polling stations to elect a new President and members of Parliament.

As many as 14 candidates were running for President in the country with a population of roughly 150,000 people.

And now First Minister Arayik Harutyunyan will face Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan in the runoff on April 14.

Representatives of 12 parties and blocs, meanwhile, ran for seats in the National Assembly. The ballots are still being counted.

In a constitutional referendum held in 2017, citizens of Artsakh voted in favor of transforming the country into a presidential system. Elected for a five-year term, the President has significant power, controlling the executive branch, representing the country abroad and appointing the ministers. The president is also the commander-in-chief of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Lawmakers, too, are elected for a five-year term through a proportional electoral system. The National Assembly is composed of between 27 and 33 MPs.