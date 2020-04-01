Artsakh presidential election to go to second round
April 1, 2020 - 14:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh’s (Nagorno Karabakh) presidential election will go to a second-round runoff, the country’s Central Election Committee said Wednesday, April 1.
Voter turnout stood at 73.5% general elections which was residents taking to polling stations to elect a new President and members of Parliament.
As many as 14 candidates were running for President in the country with a population of roughly 150,000 people.
And now First Minister Arayik Harutyunyan will face Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan in the runoff on April 14.
Representatives of 12 parties and blocs, meanwhile, ran for seats in the National Assembly. The ballots are still being counted.
In a constitutional referendum held in 2017, citizens of Artsakh voted in favor of transforming the country into a presidential system. Elected for a five-year term, the President has significant power, controlling the executive branch, representing the country abroad and appointing the ministers. The president is also the commander-in-chief of the Artsakh Defense Army.
Lawmakers, too, are elected for a five-year term through a proportional electoral system. The National Assembly is composed of between 27 and 33 MPs.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook tool lets neighbors help each other during pandemic People can volunteer to pick up groceries, ask someone to run an errand or donate to fundraisers.
Coronavirus: U.S. death toll tops 4,000; Germany cases hit 71,808 The total number of infections has reached 189,600 nationwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University statistics.
Armenia coronavirus cases climb above 570 overall The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 39 to reach 571 on April 1 morning.
Newborn baby named 'Lockdown' in India The parents said the lockdown is in national interest and so they decided to name the child as Lockdown.