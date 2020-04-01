Gazprom Armenia wants to raise gas price for enterprises and the poor
April 1, 2020 - 15:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gazprom Armenia wants to change gas tariffs for consumers beginning from July 1, according to information published by the Public Services Regulatory Commission.
The company wants to increase the price for people who receive social benefits and consume up to 600 cubic meters of gas per year by 36% – from AMD 100,000 to AMD 136,000.
At the same time, the company proposes cutting the price by 2.3% (from AMD 139,000 drams to AMD 135,900) for consumers who are using up to 10,000 cubic meters of gas per year – i.e. the majority of the population.
For greenhouses and processing plants, as well as those who consume more than 10,000 cubic meters per year, the price will rise to $283.14 from the current $212 and $241, respectively.
As reported earlier, Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has proposed launching a new round of negotiations with the Russian side to reduce the price for natural gas.
Top stories
The ruble was trading at a low of 74.9 to $1 on March 9 morning, after another wild start to the week for financial markets.
Pashinyan said that raising the efficiency of the fight against corruption will be one of the most important challenges.
The Council adopted revised conclusions on the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.
“It’s a speculation, we can neither comment or react to it,” an Diana Gazinyan from HSBC Armenia said.
Partner news
Latest news
Spain coronavirus cases surpass 100,000: Health Ministry A total number of 9,053 people have now died from the disease in Spain, according to official data.
CSTO chief: Azerbaijan’s wounding of Armenian civilian, soldiers worrying Stanislav Zas urged the sides to heed the UN Secretary General’s calls on a global ceasefire.
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 2,777 with 440 new infections Russia's official tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,777 on Wednesday, April 1, a one-day increase of 440.
Artsakh presidential election to go to second round First Minister Arayik Harutyunyan will face Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan in the runoff on April 14.