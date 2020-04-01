Gazprom Armenia wants to raise gas price for enterprises and the poor

PanARMENIAN.Net - Gazprom Armenia wants to change gas tariffs for consumers beginning from July 1, according to information published by the Public Services Regulatory Commission.

The company wants to increase the price for people who receive social benefits and consume up to 600 cubic meters of gas per year by 36% – from AMD 100,000 to AMD 136,000.

At the same time, the company proposes cutting the price by 2.3% (from AMD 139,000 drams to AMD 135,900) for consumers who are using up to 10,000 cubic meters of gas per year – i.e. the majority of the population.

For greenhouses and processing plants, as well as those who consume more than 10,000 cubic meters per year, the price will rise to $283.14 from the current $212 and $241, respectively.

As reported earlier, Deputy Armenian Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has proposed launching a new round of negotiations with the Russian side to reduce the price for natural gas.