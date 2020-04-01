CSTO chief: Azerbaijan’s wounding of Armenian civilian, soldiers worrying
April 1, 2020 - 17:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas has expressed concern over the wounding by the Azerbaijani side of two Armenian soldiers and a 14-year-old resident of a border village in Armenia, Armenpress reports.
Armenia prevented Azerbaijan’s attempted sabotage on Monday, March 30 evening and threw the rival back to their positions. Two Armenian troops a 14-year-old civilian were slightly injured in the process.
“I’ve been informed by the Armenian side about the incident that took place on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The fact that two servicemen and a 14-year-old resident of the village of Voskevan were wounded as a result is very concerning,” Zas was quoted as saying on Wednesday, April 1.
“At the same time, I would like to express concern regarding such an incident in the CSTO zone of responsibility – on the border of a member country of the organization.”
Zas urged the sides to heed the UN Secretary General’s calls on a global ceasefire to focus on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
“By the way, as far as I know Armenia has officially endorsed this call. I would also like to stress the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the OSCE chief said.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
Latest news
Spain coronavirus cases surpass 100,000: Health Ministry A total number of 9,053 people have now died from the disease in Spain, according to official data.
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 2,777 with 440 new infections Russia's official tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,777 on Wednesday, April 1, a one-day increase of 440.
Gazprom Armenia wants to raise gas price for enterprises and the poor The company wants to increase the price for people who consume up to 600 cubic meters of gas per year by 36%
Facebook tool lets neighbors help each other during pandemic People can volunteer to pick up groceries, ask someone to run an errand or donate to fundraisers.