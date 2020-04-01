CSTO chief: Azerbaijan’s wounding of Armenian civilian, soldiers worrying

PanARMENIAN.Net - CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas has expressed concern over the wounding by the Azerbaijani side of two Armenian soldiers and a 14-year-old resident of a border village in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

Armenia prevented Azerbaijan’s attempted sabotage on Monday, March 30 evening and threw the rival back to their positions. Two Armenian troops a 14-year-old civilian were slightly injured in the process.

“I’ve been informed by the Armenian side about the incident that took place on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. The fact that two servicemen and a 14-year-old resident of the village of Voskevan were wounded as a result is very concerning,” Zas was quoted as saying on Wednesday, April 1.

“At the same time, I would like to express concern regarding such an incident in the CSTO zone of responsibility – on the border of a member country of the organization.”

Zas urged the sides to heed the UN Secretary General’s calls on a global ceasefire to focus on the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

“By the way, as far as I know Armenia has officially endorsed this call. I would also like to stress the importance of implementing the ceasefire agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the OSCE chief said.