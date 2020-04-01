Armenia reports fourth death from Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its fourth death from the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, April 4 evening.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said the 89-year-old patient had also been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

Besides, the person had preexisting health conditions including arterial hypertension and diabetes, Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 571 on Wednesday morning. A total of 31 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while four have died.