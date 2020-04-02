Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 92 to reach 663 overall

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 92 to reach 663 on Thursday, April 2 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Most of the new infections have been exposed to previously confirmed cases, and more cases were diagnosed among people who arrived in the country from abroad.

2940 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen countries from entering the country.

So far, 33 people have recovered, four have died from the coronavirus in the country.