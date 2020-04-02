Fifth patient dies from Covid-19 in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its fifth death from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, April 2 as the number of new infections continues to grow in the country.

Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said the 68-year-old patient had also been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

Besides, the person had preexisting health conditions such as Ischemic heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 663 on Wednesday morning. A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while five have died.