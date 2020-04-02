EU to provide €51 million to Armenia to help combat Covid-19 crisis

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union will provide €51 million to support Armenia in the fight against the Covid-19 pitbreak in the country, the EU delegation said in a Facebook post Thursday, April 2.

Particularly, €18 million new funds and €33 million redirected funds will be spent on medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

"More is yet to come through access to important regional banking facilities and further restructuring of projects," the delegation said.

In total, the EU has reallocated more than 140 million euros ($154 million) to help Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The commission said it would also "redirect the use of existing instruments" worth up to 700 million euros ($772 million) to help the six countries of the EU's Eastern Partnership program mitigate the socioeconomic impact of the crisis.