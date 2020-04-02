Armenia reports sixth coronavirus death
April 2, 2020 - 21:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia reported its sixth death from the novel coronavirus on Thursday, April 2 evening as the number of new infections continues to grow in the country.
Health Ministry spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said the 78-year-old patient had also been diagnosed with double pneumonia and developed blood coagulation disorder, which further complicated her treatment.
Besides, the person had preexisting health conditions such as diabetes and arterial hypertension, Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.
The patient was not a citizen of Armenia.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 663 on Wednesday morning. A total of 33 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while six have died.
