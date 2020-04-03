Facebook launches Messenger desktop app
April 3, 2020 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook Messenger now has its own desktop app, making it easier to message and video chat with friends and family from your computer, The Verge reports.
The app, which is now available on the Microsoft Store and Mac App Store, lets you message friends and start video calls, just like on the mobile and web versions. It also includes a dark mode, which Facebook has been rolling out as one of the new features introduced to the desktop’s redesign.
The launch of a standalone desktop app for Facebook Messenger has been a long time coming, with strong hints that Facebook was working on an app as early as 2016. Facebook later launched a desktop app for Workplace, its collaboration tool, in late 2017. But it didn’t announce Messenger for desktop until last year.
Facebook’s Messenger desktop app joins the increasingly important pool of videoconferencing tools such as Zoom, which is facing backlash for its privacy and security issues. As many people practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, video chat apps are becoming vital tools to keep in contact with friends and family.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
World Bank allocates $3 million to help Armenia combat Covid-19 The funds are supporting the procurement of 50 artificial pulmonary ventilation devices worth $1.35 million
Armenia: Law restricts rights to privacy amid Covid-19 crisis The law allows the authorities access to confidential information related to people exposed to the virus, HW said.
Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 736 3258 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Global coronavirus cases surpass one million threshold There are now more than a million cases of the novel coronavirus, with the tally climbing over 1,016,000.