ANCA urges Pompeo to reprogram $25m in help Armenia fight Covid-19
April 4, 2020 - 10:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) on Friday, April 4 called on U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to immediately reprogram $25 million from the Congressional appropriated aid package for Armenia as part of an expanded U.S. assistance program to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic with urgently needed medical equipment and supplies, technical assistance, and support for at-risk families.
In a letter sent to the State Department making the $25 million request, ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian shared thanks for the Administration’s initial $1.1 million emergency allocation.
Hamparian expressed the Armenian American community’s "appreciation for all those at the Department of State and partner agencies who are striving selflessly to represent the United States, protect American citizens, support our allies, and help end this pandemic."
Hamparian noted that the European Union recently announced that it is reprogramming over 30 million Euros in existing funding to help Armenia bolster its COVID-19 efforts, and also making additional funds available for Armenia to acquire medical devices and equipment, support small and medium-sized businesses, and help ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches low-income families.
The EU revealed days earlier that €18 million new funds and €33 million redirected funds will be spent on medical devices and equipment, training for medical and laboratory staff, support to SMEs and business community, as well as social and humanitarian assistance to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
The vaccine was created just 42 days after the genetic sequence of the COVID_19 virus was released.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Aliyev said the conflict "should be resolved within international law, According to which Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan."
Partner news
Latest news
ADB: Covid-19 expected to slash Armenia GDP growth to 2.2% in 2020 Inflation and the current account deficit are expected to rise slightly in 2020 before moderating in 2021.
Armenia coronavirus cases reach 770 3477 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country.
Armenia says not negotiating purchase of Russian flu medicine A company representative had said earlier that negotiations are underway on supplies to Armenia․
Spain reports 932 new fatalities from Covid-19 For several days, however, Spanish health officials have spoken optimistically of reaching the peak of infection.