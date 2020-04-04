170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
April 4, 2020 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 170 ceasefire violations - as many as 1300 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period from March 29 to April 4, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
On March 30, a 14-year-old resident of the village of Voskevan in Armenia's Tavush province and two servicemen were wounded as a result of ceasefire violations by the armed forces of Azerbaijan. During the incident, the Azerbaijani armed units targeted the child within a civilian infrastructure, which is a clear violation of the international humanitarian law.
