25 out of Armenia’s 770 coronavirus cases have pneumonia
April 4, 2020 - 19:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 25 out of Armenia’s 770 confirmed coronavirus cases have pneumonia, three of whom are placed on ventilators, Health Ministry spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said in a Facebook post on Saturday, April 4.
“One patient is in a critical condition, the remaining 24 are in a serious but stable condition,” Nikoghosyan wrote
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 770 on Saturday. A total of 43 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while seven have died.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.
