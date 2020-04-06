Health Minister: 17% of Armenia coronavirus cases have pneumonia

April 6, 2020 - 17:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 146 out of Armenia’s 833 confirmed coronavirus (17.5%) cases have pneumonia, eight of whom are in a critical condition and 35 are in a serious condition, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, April 6.

The Health Minister said more than 400 people are currently quarantined in the country, and 5000 others have been ordered to self-isolate.

Torosyan said that patients with minor complaints have not been hospitalized, but are watched by doctors in hotels.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed by only 11 to reach 833 on Monday. A total of 62 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eight have died.

