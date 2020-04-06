Health Minister: 17% of Armenia coronavirus cases have pneumonia
April 6, 2020 - 17:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 146 out of Armenia’s 833 confirmed coronavirus (17.5%) cases have pneumonia, eight of whom are in a critical condition and 35 are in a serious condition, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Monday, April 6.
The Health Minister said more than 400 people are currently quarantined in the country, and 5000 others have been ordered to self-isolate.
Torosyan said that patients with minor complaints have not been hospitalized, but are watched by doctors in hotels.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed by only 11 to reach 833 on Monday. A total of 62 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eight have died.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Suspicious Facebook accounts spread Covid-19 disinfo in Armenian: DFRLab Amid tensions with Azerbaijan, accounts spread false claim about an Armenian military unit and coronavirus.
Armenia ex-President invited to parliament for April War hearings Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to special hearings, his office said.
Three Iranian centenarians recover from coronavirus A coronavirus patient, 106 years of age, in the city of Qom recovered after 14 days and was discharged.
104-year-old Italian woman defeats coronavirus Ada fell ill at her nursing home in northern Italy on March 17. The virus has killed 20 fellow residents.