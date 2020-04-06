Armenia ex-President invited to parliament for April War hearings
April 6, 2020 - 18:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has been invited to special hearings at a National Assembly commission for the investigation of hostilities launched by Azerbaijan in April 2016.
According to information provided by Sargsyan’s office, the former President will attend the hearings either on April 13 or April 16.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Karabakh, which claimed the lives of hundreds on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense ministers agreed a deal on the cessation of hostilities on April 5.
