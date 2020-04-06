Armenia: Six police officers confirmed with coronavirus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Six police officers have contracted Covid-19 in Armenia, deputy police chief Hayk Mhryan told a press conference on Monday, April 6.

Mhryan revealed that 16 law enforcement officers have been isolated so far.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country climbed by only 11 to reach 833 on Monday, April 6. A total of 62 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while eight have died.