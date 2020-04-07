Aurora donates $120,000 to Armenia's Covid-19 efforts
April 7, 2020 - 14:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The #AraratChallenge movement launched by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative has made a $120,000 donation to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia to buy lung ventilation devices.
“This is truly an outstanding act of support and humanity on behalf of Aurora. As soon as the pandemic broke out, all healthcare systems in the world including Armenia were forced to mobilize quickly and use whatever resources they had to make sure people get access to treatment in a timely manner," said Arsen Torosyan, Minister of Health of the Republic of Armenia.
"Our nation’s response to the health crisis has been adequate. However, the importance of proper equipment could not be overemphasized, and we are very grateful to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative"”
Earlier, the Initiative has released a statement reflecting its concern with the current outbreak of COVID-19 and detailing Aurora’s intention to help fight the pandemic and assist the world in dealing with this crisis. To that end, the Initiative has pledged to direct part of the funds raised with the #AraratChallenge campaign to support Armenian health professionals on the front lines with ten lung ventilation devices. Based on the donation agreement, at least one of the acquired devices will be transferred to one of the hospitals in Artsakh.
