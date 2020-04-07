Russian-Armenian physicist dies from Covid-19 complications
April 7, 2020 - 18:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Celebrated Russian physicist of Armenian descent Mishik Kazaryan has passed away in a hospital in Moscow shortly after the death of his wife, epidemiologist Arpik Asratyan, RBC reports citing a family member.
According to the person familiar with the matter, both spouses had bilateral pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.
Kazaryan was 72 years old. The source said the scientist and his wife were both hospitalized on March 23 and had no symptoms other than high fever.
Arpik Asratyan, a doctor of medical sciences and a prominent voice in the treatment of viral hepatitis, died in a Moscow medical center on March 27.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
April's "pink moon" will be the biggest supermoon of 2020 April's full moon, also known as the pink moon, happens to be the closest of the year.
WhatsApp to limit message forwards to fight spread of misinformation A spokesperson said WhatsApp will roll out this change to users worldwide on April 6.
Great Barrier Reef suffers worst mass bleaching event on record Scientists say the rapid warming of the planet due to emissions of heat-trapping gases are to blame.
Aurora donates $120,000 to Armenia's Covid-19 efforts The #AraratChallenge movement has made a $120,000 donation to the Ministry of Health.