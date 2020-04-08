Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 881
April 8, 2020 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 28 to reach 881 on Wednesday, April 8 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 27 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died overnight. The deceased was a 93-year old patient who also had cancer.
4571 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.
So far, 114 people have recovered, nine have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Kocharyan is a leading voice in the fight against psychological, physical, and domestic violence against women and children.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia reports 13 new cases of coronavirus 4,682 people are under quarantine in Georgia, while 375 others are watched by doctors.
Jack Dorsey to donate 28% of his net worth to COVID-19, other efforts Dorsey made the announcement in a tweet, revealing that the sum equates to roughly 28% of his current net worth
Covid-19: U.S. reports highest death toll in single day The number of deaths in the country stands at 12,907, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 7 The coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia and the neighboring countries.