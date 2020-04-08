Armenia coronavirus cases climb to 881

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 28 to reach 881 on Wednesday, April 8 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

According to fresh figures, 27 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died overnight. The deceased was a 93-year old patient who also had cancer.

4571 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16 and banned citizens of some four dozen from entering the country.

So far, 114 people have recovered, nine have died from the coronavirus in the country.