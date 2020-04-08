Armenia climbs to 80th spot in new “powerful passports” index
April 8, 2020 - 14:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The latest passport power rankings have come out, and Armenia appears to have improved its standing by one notch, taking the 80th spot overall.
The Henley Passport Index measureswhich passports are the most powerful out there based on the countries its holders can enter without prior visa approval or can have their visas on arrival. The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which maintains the world’s largest and most accurate database of travel information, and enhanced by ongoing research by the Henley & Partners Research Department.
According to the report, holders of Armenian passports can now visit 63 countries visa free or have it on arrival instead of the 62 countries they had easy access to in January.
Elsewhere in the world, Japan has held onto its position at the top of the leaderboard, Singapore in second place, and Germany and South Korea tied for third.
Luxembourg and Spain join Italy and Finland in fourth place, while Austria has risen to join Denmark in fifth.
Pakistan, Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan hold the spots from 106 to 109. Afghan nationals can only travel to 26 countries without having to bother with visas beforehand.
The latest edition of the report is different in that 93% of the world's population are living in countries with coronavirus travel bans.
