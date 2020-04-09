Armenia reports 40 new coronavirus cases, one more death

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 40 to reach 921 on Thursday, April 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures show that 24 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died overnight.

The 80-year-old patient had severe pneumonia complicated by pulmonary respiratory distress syndrome. The man had underlying health conditions too, such as arterial hypertension and cachexia.

4902 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement in the country by April 12

So far, 138 people have recovered, 10 have died from the coronavirus in the country.