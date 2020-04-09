Armenia reports 40 new coronavirus cases, one more death
April 9, 2020 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 40 to reach 921 on Thursday, April 9 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures show that 24 more people have recovered from the disease, and one more person has died overnight.
The 80-year-old patient had severe pneumonia complicated by pulmonary respiratory distress syndrome. The man had underlying health conditions too, such as arterial hypertension and cachexia.
4902 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement in the country by April 12
So far, 138 people have recovered, 10 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
People around the world have been panic-buying toilet paper amid the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
US coronavirus deaths now second-highest after Italy Deaths due to the novel coronavirus top 14,800 in the U.S. and are now only behind only Italy.
EU to provide €92m to Armenia for immediate and short-term needs The announcement comes on the heels of another decision to help Armenia fight against COVID-19 outbreak.
Georgia expects 350-400 Covid-19 cases by the end of week April and the first half of May are expected to be tough, with the number of cases set to double each week.
600 Iranians die after drinking neat alcohol as coronavirus "treatment" 3,000 more people have been poisoned in Iran after drinking high-concentration alcohol.