Armenia to test healthcare workers, pneumonia patients for Covid-19
April 9, 2020 - 12:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - All the healthcare workers, as well as patients with viral diseases and pneumonia will be tested for the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, April 9.
The process will start from Friday, Pashinyan said, reminding that the number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 921.
4902 people have tested negative for the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, according to the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12
So far, 138 people have recovered, 10 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
