ANCC to commemorate Armenian Genocide anniv. via live broadcast

PanARMENIAN.Net - Due to the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus, the Armenian-Canadian community will mark the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide via a live broadcast, organized by the Armenian National Committee of Canada (ANCC) and the Armenian Youth Federation of Canada (AYF).

The broadcast will be streamed on ANCC’s and AYF’s social media channels.

“By doing so, we will ensure that our community remains safe and compliant to the advice provided by Public Health Canada, but at the same time have an opportunity to remember the 1.5 million innocent victims who perished at the hands of the Ottoman Turkish Empire,” said Hrag Tarakdjian and Shahen Mirakian, co-presidents ANCC.

The broadcast which will include messages from community leaders and clergy, a short documentary highlighting Canada’s humanitarian response to the Genocide and segments featuring the youth will be aired on April 24, at 12:00 PM EST (8:00 PM in Armenia).

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.