Armenia predicts 3600 Covid-19 cases by late April
April 9, 2020 - 21:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Thursday, April 9 that the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia will reach 3600 by the end of the month should the current dynamics remain unchanged.
Torosyan said the country is reaching a 10-day doubling cycle, which means if the current rate is maintained, 1800 cases will be reported by April 19, and 3600 by April 2.
“The good thing is that the growth rate for the past five days is slower than that of the past 10 days,” the Health Minister said on Facebook.
“The bad thing is that this small and relative "achievement" can vanish if we "relax" and return to our daily lives without following the rules that prevent the spread of the disease.”
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12
So far, 921 people have tested for the virus, 138 people have recovered, 10 have died in the country.
