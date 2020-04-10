Facebook adding Quiet Mode that silences push notifications on mobile
April 10, 2020 - 12:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Facebook announced an all-new “Quiet Mode” for its main mobile app on Thursday, April 9, which will pause “most” push notifications and remind you that it’s turned on when you try to open the software on your phone while the mode is still active, The Verge reports.
It’s not clear exactly what notifications will be exempted from the new mode; the company says some, like privacy updates, it is legally required to send out. The new mode is also not to be confused with the existing “mute push notifications” setting that lets you stop only push notifications, but not those within the app, for a designated amount of time.
Instead, the new Quiet Mode will be found under Facebook’s “Your Time on Facebook” dashboard, which it added back in November 2018, following a push for major platforms and device makers like Apple and Google to promote digital wellness apps.
It’s part of a larger update to the dashboard that Facebook says will add week-over-week trends, usage tracking for daytime versus night, and a counter for total number of visits. It’s rolling out now to iOS users and will arrive for Android users in May, the company says.
The new Quiet Mode will work both manually and on a set schedule if you so choose. It will pause notifications from within the app, like those obnoxious Facebook Watch badges, and on a system level, so you won’t see numbered badges on iOS either.
Top stories
Playrix Armenia is already on its way to becoming the largest gaming company in the region," said co-founder of Playrix.
"The company plans to implement all necessary measures for disinfection and containment promptly," Samsung said.
Sony is preparing to replace the PS4 console, releasing its PlayStation 5 the same holiday season with Xbox Series X.
Armen Sarkissian and Apple CEO Tim Cook met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Partner news
Latest news
Georgia reports 16 new Covid-19 cases: Country total not at 230 Georgian health authorities said 54 patients have recovered, three have died in the country so far.
Armenia reports 12th coronavirus-related death overall Arsen Torosyan said the 81-year-old patient had serious underlying health conditions.
Roma seeking to extend Henrikh Mkhitaryan loan: media He made 17 appearances between Serie A and the Europa League, contributing six goals and four assists.
Bill Gates warns of viral outbreak "every 20 years or so" Gates said the coronavirus pandemic is the biggest event that people will experience in their entire lives.