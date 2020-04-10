Armenia Health Ministry wants state of emergency extended by a month
April 10, 2020 - 19:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Health Ministry will propose the government to extend the state of emergency by one month.
The country first declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12.
Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said the decision is very important for stopping the spread of the virus and promised to provide more details soon.
Torosyan said the number of new Covid-19 cases has been dropping in the country which is also thanks to restrictions imposed as part of the state of emergency.
He added, however, that people should not relax as the virus is now spreading from a bigger number of sources.
So far, 937 people have tested for the virus, 149 people have recovered, 12 have died in the country.
