Artsakh reports its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases

Artsakh reports its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases
April 10, 2020 - 18:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) reported its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases on Friday, April 10.

Health authorities said one of the new infections is a member the family of the first case registered in Karabakh․

There are now five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12.

So far, 937 people have tested for the virus, 149 people have recovered, 12 have died in the country.

 Top stories
Armenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisisArmenia temporarily bans Artsakh visits amid coronavirus crisis
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Picture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo awardPicture of Armenian girl nominated for World Press Photo award
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
Armenian President raises Genocide recognition by KnessetArmenian President raises Genocide recognition by Knesset
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Armenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in LebanonArmenian social worker named Youth and Sports Minister in Lebanon
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Davit Babayan will run for Artsakh President
Second Armenian to be evacuated from China quarantine zone
Aliyev: Conflict should be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
Potential coronavirus vaccine trials set to start in April
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000 The number of cases went beyond 1.65 million, as more than 368,000 were said to have recovered.
Armenia Health Ministry wants state of emergency extended by a month The Health Minister said the decision is very important for stopping the spread of the virus.
Georgia reports 16 new Covid-19 cases: Country total not at 230 Georgian health authorities said 54 patients have recovered, three have died in the country so far.
Armenia reports 12th coronavirus-related death overall Arsen Torosyan said the 81-year-old patient had serious underlying health conditions.