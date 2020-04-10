Artsakh reports its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) reported its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases on Friday, April 10.

Health authorities said one of the new infections is a member the family of the first case registered in Karabakh․

There are now five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12.

So far, 937 people have tested for the virus, 149 people have recovered, 12 have died in the country.