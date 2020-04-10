Artsakh reports its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases
April 10, 2020 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) reported its fourth and fifth coronavirus cases on Friday, April 10.
Health authorities said one of the new infections is a member the family of the first case registered in Karabakh․
There are now five confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Artsakh.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12.
So far, 937 people have tested for the virus, 149 people have recovered, 12 have died in the country.
Top stories
Ashot Aharonyan said the police will immediately establish checkpoints on roads connecting to Artsakh.
Ewa succumbed to RS while her family were trying for asylum in Sweden and threatened with deportation to Poland.
It’s an important contribution to the global effort to fight genocides and crimes against humanity,” Sarkissian said.
Varti Ohanian is a social worker and the founder of Lebanon's Zvartnots special education center.
Partner news
Latest news
Global coronavirus death toll hits 100,000 The number of cases went beyond 1.65 million, as more than 368,000 were said to have recovered.
Armenia Health Ministry wants state of emergency extended by a month The Health Minister said the decision is very important for stopping the spread of the virus.
Georgia reports 16 new Covid-19 cases: Country total not at 230 Georgian health authorities said 54 patients have recovered, three have died in the country so far.
Armenia reports 12th coronavirus-related death overall Arsen Torosyan said the 81-year-old patient had serious underlying health conditions.