AGMI launches "virtual memory march" on Armenian Genocide anniv.
April 11, 2020 - 12:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute has announced a "virtual memory march" to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.
The AGMI said on Friday, April 10 that they were going to encourage people hold in their hands the portraits or the names of their ancestors who were killed in or survived the Genocide, when they visited the Memorial in Yerevan on April 24.
But the Museum cited the coronavirus outbreak and the state of emergency in the country, which is likely to be extended beyond April 14, and proposed taking the initiative to a virtual dimension, where users can change their profile pictures and add a special frame (available on the AGMI's Facebook page) to it.
"The purpose of the commemorative march is to remember our grandparents who were killed in or survived the Genocide," the AGMI said.
April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals were rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide will be commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Genocide, which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.
