Armenia considering extending lockdown by 30 days

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will be considering extending the state of emergency and the nationwide lockdown by 30 days.

The issue was raised on Saturday, April 11 at a meeting of the special committee on the coronavirus crisis, presided over by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Health Minister Arsen Torosyan briefed those attending the meeting on the current dynamics of the spread of the virus in the country.

So far, 967 people have tested for the virus, 173 people have recovered, while 13 have died from Covid-19 complications.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who also serves as the Commandant during the state of emergency, dwelled on the strategy for the fight against the spread of the infection.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12.

Torosyan had earlier endorsed the extension of the lockdown, revealing that the Health Ministry is going to submit such a proposal to the government.