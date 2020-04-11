Armenia cancels annual Genocide, Victory Day marches

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, April 11 that no mass events will be held to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide or to celebrate Victory Day on May 9.

Pashinyan cited the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the state of emergency and revealed that only ceremonial events will go ahead.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12. The government is considering extending the state of emergency by 30 days.

So far, 967 people have tested for the virus, 173 people have recovered, while 13 have died from Covid-19 complications.

The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute earlier announced a "virtual memory march" to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.