Armenia cancels annual Genocide, Victory Day marches
April 11, 2020 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday, April 11 that no mass events will be held to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide or to celebrate Victory Day on May 9.
Pashinyan cited the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the state of emergency and revealed that only ceremonial events will go ahead.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement inside the country by April 12. The government is considering extending the state of emergency by 30 days.
So far, 967 people have tested for the virus, 173 people have recovered, while 13 have died from Covid-19 complications.
The Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute earlier announced a "virtual memory march" to commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 24.
Top stories
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Austria is among the 16 countries whose citizens can't visit Armenia, according to a decision by the Commandant's Office.
The 29-year-old man went to a doctor because he was not feeling well, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.
Armenia has pretty strong vaccine confidence in general and high uptake of childhood vaccines, says Professor Heidi Larson.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia coronavirus infections rise by 1,667 in a day 106 people have died from Covid-19 complications in the country, including at least three Armenians.
170 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Coronavirus crisis: Italy extends lockdown by May 3 The country has already spent a month under strict measures limiting the freedom of movement.
WHO warns of "deadly resurgence" of Covid-19 if curbs lifted too early Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries should be cautious about easing restrictions.