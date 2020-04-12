Armenia reports 46 new coronavirus infections
April 12, 2020 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 46 to reach 1013 on Sunday, April 12 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 24 more people have recovered from the disease.
6484 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and restricted the movement in the country by April 12.
So far, 197 people have recovered, 13 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
