Armenia coronavirus infections climb to 1039

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 26 to reach 1039 on Monday, April 13 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures reveal that 14 more people have recovered from the disease, while one person has died. The deceased, a 67-year-old woman, was also diagnosed with double pneumonia and had diabetes.

7631 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and has restricted the movement in the country. The country is expected to extend the state of emergency beyond April 14.

So far, 211 people have recovered, 14 have died from the coronavirus in the country.

Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) has reported six cases of Covid-19.