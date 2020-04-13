Armenia rolling out energy subsidies for the poorest

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian government will subsidize 50% of energy costs for the poorest households that consumed only a little amount of gas and electricity in February, as the country is battling the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the decision approved Monday, April 13, families whose gas consumption doesn’t exceed AMD 10,000 ($20), and electricity consumption amounts to AMD 5,000 ($10) or less, will benefit from the program.

The minimum wage in the country is AMD 68,000 (approx. $137).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the program will cover 220,000 citizens who will also be able to benefit from other social assistance packages.

Also Monday, the government decided to extend the state of emergency declared in Armenia on March 16 by 30 days.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1039 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 211 people have recovered, 14 have died from the coronavirus in the country.