Armenia extends state of emergency by 30 days

PanARMENIAN.Net - The government on Monday, April 13 decided to extend the state of emergency declared in Armenia on March 16 by 30 days.

The country also lifted media restrictions imposed in the country as part of the state of emergency declared to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Armenia first declared a 30-day state of emergency on March 16, and has restricted the movement in the country. The lockdown has now been extended by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1039 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 211 people have recovered, 14 have died from the coronavirus in the country.