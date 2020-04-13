India records 796 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
April 13, 2020 - 15:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - India recorded 796 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the nation's total to 9,152 confirmed cases as of Monday, according to the country's health ministry, CNN reports.
The death toll also rose by 35, taking the national tally to 308.
Some 857 patients have been discharged, the ministry added.
India has tested 195,748 samples as of April 12, according to the Indian Council for Medical Research.
The rise in cases comes as three Indian states announced on Saturday that they would be extending their lockdowns until April 30 due to concerns around the spread of the virus.
Maharashtra, Punjab and Odisha were all originally scheduled to come out of lockdown with the rest of the country on Tuesday.
There has been no announcement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to whether the nationwide lockdown will be extended.
