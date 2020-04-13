Board of Directors: Ucom is and will always be an Armenian company

PanARMENIAN.Net - The board of directors of mobile network operator and internet service provider Ucom has issued a statement, declaring that the company is and will always be an Armenian operator.

The message comes just days after the management staff of the company, including co-founders Hayk and Aleksandr Yesayan, and several hundred employees resigned.

Hayk Yesayan was the Director General of Ucom prior to his resignation, which reportedly came amid disagreements between the senior staff and the shareholders who allegedly wanted to appoint Beeline CEO Andrey Pyatakhin at the helm of Ucom once the two companies merged.

It was reported earlier that Veon Armenia (trademark Beeline) has applied to the Public Services Regulatory Commission to get permission to sell its shares to Ucom.

The Board of Directors confirmed in the message that a new Director General will be appointed, but promised that Ucom is and will always remain an Armenian company.

The Yesayan brothers and their team started Ucom back in 2009, with several Armenian and Diaspora businessmen acquiring shares in the coming years. The brothers’ share is 6%.