Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 13
April 13, 2020 - 19:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 1039 on Monday, April 13. A total of 211 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 14 have died.

The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 266 in Georgia, where three people have died from Covid-19 complications. 4890 people are quarantined, and 439 are watched by doctors across the country.

In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase ever with 2558 new cases, bringing the total number to 18,328. The country has also confirmed 148 deaths so far.

A total of 1148 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, 12 of whom have died as a result.

Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 4585, a health ministry spokesman said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 73,303.

In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 1198 lives, while 56,956 have tested positive for the disease.

