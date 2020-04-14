Artsakh issues self-isolation order for some settlements

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Commandant Grigori Martirosyan on Tuesday, April 14 imposed movement restrictions and issued a self-isolation order for the residents of several villages in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The settlements affected by the decision are presumably home to the six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Karabakh.

According to the decree, people living in the villages in question will not be able to leave their places of self-isolation beginning from April 15.

Karabakh has declared an emergency situation from April 12 to May 12. The measure was announced by outgoing President Bako Sahakyan and is aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Armenia, meanwhile, has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1067 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 265 people have recovered, 16 have died in the country.