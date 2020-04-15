Arayik Harutyunyan wins Artsakh vote, preliminary results show
April 15, 2020 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan secured a victory in the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) election held Tuesday, April 14, his spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said citing preliminary results.
According to preliminary results, Harutyunyan won more than 87% of the vote, Poghosyan said.
Harutyunyan was State Minister from 2017 to 2018 and Prime Minister of the Artsakh from 2007 to 2017.
Tuesday saw the second round of presidential election between Harutyunyan and Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan.
