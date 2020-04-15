Armenia criminalizes hate speech, justification of violence

Armenia criminalizes hate speech, justification of violence
April 15, 2020 - 14:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, April 15 approved a law criminalizing public calls for and justification of violence.

The new law bans public calls for violence against a person based on social or personal circumstances, or the public justification or propagation of such violence.

In particular, public calls for violence based on gender, race, skin color, ethnic or social origin, genetic characteristics, language, religion, worldview, political or other views, property, status, birth, disability, age or other personal or social circumstances are now forbidden and punishable by law.

Earlier, a working group was established in the parliament to fight against hate speech, whose leader was Sargis Khandanyan, a member of the ruling My Step bloc.

 Top stories
China appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirusChina appreciates Armenia's help in fighting coronavirus
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan "using Karabakh conflict to cover up its failure in democracy"
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
Army build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systemsArmy build-up: Armenia receives Russian Tor-M2KM systems
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
France adopts law ratifying new Armenia–EU dealFrance adopts law ratifying new Armenia–EU deal
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Charges brought against Armenia top court chief
Foreign Minister traveling to U.S. for Ministerial on Religious Freedom
Putin congratulates Armenia's Sarkissian on Christmas
Pashinyan: Armenophobia has become a state policy in Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
Criminal charges brought against senior Armenian cleric The National Security Service has charged the vicar of one of the dioceses of the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Coronavirus cases hit 2 million globally as 500,000 people recover Since the beginning of the outbreak, 128,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
Social distancing may be needed until 2022: study The more likely scenario, researchers said, is that social distancing will be needed on an intermittent basis.
Vloggers unveil footage of Yerevan’s half-constructed metro stations There are a couple of unfinished stations and pretty long tunnels that the vloggers tried to get into.