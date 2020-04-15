Armenia criminalizes hate speech, justification of violence
April 15, 2020 - 14:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian National Assembly on Wednesday, April 15 approved a law criminalizing public calls for and justification of violence.
The new law bans public calls for violence against a person based on social or personal circumstances, or the public justification or propagation of such violence.
In particular, public calls for violence based on gender, race, skin color, ethnic or social origin, genetic characteristics, language, religion, worldview, political or other views, property, status, birth, disability, age or other personal or social circumstances are now forbidden and punishable by law.
Earlier, a working group was established in the parliament to fight against hate speech, whose leader was Sargis Khandanyan, a member of the ruling My Step bloc.
Top stories
Sarkissian hosted the ambassador in the presidential palace and discussed the situation created by the coronavirus.
"We are aware of the assessment of those elections by the international observers," Anna Naghdalyan said.
The Prime Minister could not reveal exactly how many Tor systems had been delivered due to military secrecy.
Armenian ambassador Hasmik Tolmajian thanked the Senators for the decision on December 18 evening.
Partner news
Latest news
Criminal charges brought against senior Armenian cleric The National Security Service has charged the vicar of one of the dioceses of the Armenian Apostolic Church.
Coronavirus cases hit 2 million globally as 500,000 people recover Since the beginning of the outbreak, 128,000 people have died globally from Covid-19 complications.
Social distancing may be needed until 2022: study The more likely scenario, researchers said, is that social distancing will be needed on an intermittent basis.
Vloggers unveil footage of Yerevan’s half-constructed metro stations There are a couple of unfinished stations and pretty long tunnels that the vloggers tried to get into.