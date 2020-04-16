Armenia ex-President promises April War details after state of emergency
April 16, 2020 - 14:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has promised to reveal details from the Four-Day War (also known as the April War) once the state of emergency is lifted in Armenia.
Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched an overt military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), during which hundreds were killed on both sides. The parties reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.
Sargsyan is attending a special meeting of the National Assembly commission for the investigation of hostilities launched by Azerbaijan in April 2016.
He had earlier said that he was going to answer the reporters’ questions but said on Thursday, April 16 that he will talk to the media at length once the state of emergency is over.
Armenia first declared a 30-day state of emergency amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 16, but has since extended it by another 30 days until May 14.
