Armenia and region: Coronavirus updates from April 16
April 16, 2020 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The novel coronavirus has been rapidly spreading worldwide, including in Armenia, the neighboring countries and the region in general.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia reached 1159 on Thursday, April 16. A total of 358 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 18 have died.
The number of cases of coronavirus infection has increased to 336 in Georgia, where three people have died from Covid-19 complications. 5000 people are quarantined, and 494 are watched by doctors across the country.
In Russia, health officials reported the largest one-day increase ever with 3448 new cases, bringing the total number to 27,938 The country has also confirmed 232 deaths so far.
A total of 1,283 people have contracted the disease in Azerbaijan, 15 of whom have died as a result.
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus has increased to 4,869, a health ministry spokesman said, adding that the total number of cases has climbed to 77,995.
In Turkey, Covid-19 has so far claimed 1,518 lives, while 69,392 have tested positive for the disease.
