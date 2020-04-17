Armenia coronavirus cases climb above 1200
April 17, 2020 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 42 to reach 1201 on Friday, April 17 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
According to fresh figures, 44 more people have recovered from the disease, while one patient has died. The deceased, a 58-year-old man, was diagnosed with double pneumonia and had underlying health conditions, including Ischemic heart disease, hypertension and obesity. ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction was diagnosed during treatment.
10793 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
Armenia has extended the state of emergency in the country by May 14 and restricted the movement of citizens.
So far, 402 people have recovered, 19 have died from the coronavirus in the country.
