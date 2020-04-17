U.S. to provide additional $600,000 to help Armenia fight Covid-19

PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States will provide more funding to Armenia to help the country fight Covid-19, USAID said in a Facebook post on Friday, April 17․

The U.S. Government, through USAID, has committed an additional $600,000 support Armenia's response to the novel coronavirus.

The new funds will build on the $1.1 million support announced earlier, to prepare laboratory systems, to activate case-finding and event-based surveillance, to support technical experts for response and preparedness, to bolster risk communication, as well as to develop other related fields.

Armenia has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1201 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 402 people have recovered, 19 have died in the country.