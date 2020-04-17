Armenia appoints new Central Bank chairman

PanARMENIAN.Net - Central Bank board member Martin Galstyan has been appointed the new Chairman of the chief monetary authority of Armenia.

The National Assembly approved his nomination on Friday, April 17.

Galstyan started his career in 1998 when he joined the Central Bank. In 2015, he was appointed the head of the Central Bank’s Training and Research Center in Dilijan, and became a Board member in 2018.

Artur Javadyan, the former chairman, became the head of the Central Bank in 2008.