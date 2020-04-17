Karabakh confirms one more coronavirus infection

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) reported one more coronavirus infection on Friday, April 17. Health authorities said 11 people were tested on Thursday, and only one of them tested positive.

The new case is a healthcare worker who had earlier been exposed to a person carrying the virus.

There now seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Artsakh, the country has also declared an emergency situation over the outbreak.

Armenia, meanwhile, has extended the state of emergency by 30 days until May 14.

So far, 1201 people have tested positive for Covid-19, 402 people have recovered, 19 have died in the country.